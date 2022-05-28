CI7I2269.JPG

Woodland head coach Reginald Ross cheers on his players during a 2019 match against Starr’s Mill.

Some of the best players and coaches in Henry County soccer from the 2022 high school season were recognized on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Team, selected recently by the region’s coaches.

Dutchtown’s Tegan Mullins was Offensive Player of the Year, and Union Grove’s Emma Wiggs took the other top girls award as Defensive Player of the Year. Ola’s Craig Helf was Girls Coach of the Year.

For the boys, Woodland had the Offensive Player of the Year in Kimoni Mills and the Coach of the Year in Reginald Ross. The Defensive Player of the Year was Locust Grove’s Jefferson Bonilla.

The coaches also honored the following all-region teams:

Boys

First Team

Menkaure Burns, Ola

Kimoni Mills, Woodland

Jonathan Ferdinand, Union Grove

Erik Crowley, Union Grove

Justin Pettus, Stockbridge

Christian Romero, Woodland

Markus Porter, Union Grove

Julian Escaler, Woodland

Jordan Hodge, Union Grove

Jakob Pen, Dutchtown

Jefferson Bonilla, Locust Grove

David Hawkins, Ola

Dylan Gaston, Woodland

Jake Holmes, Ola

Isaiah Williams, Woodland

Second Team

Joshua Okeleye, Dutchtown; Daniel Townsend, Locust Grove; Ricardius Farley, Stockbridge; Aumkar Patel, Union Grove; Cade Jenkins, Jones County; Kasey Newman, Locust Grove; Gursimran Singh, Dutchtown; Zelig Mensah, Dutchtown; Nick Carter, Woodland; Vernon Warren, Woodland; Mason Worsham, Ola; Jalen Harris, Dutchtown; Connor Biffle, Locust Grove; Andrew Lam, Union Grove; Jaeden Sullivan, Locust Grove

Honorable Mention

Kamani Stokes, Jones County; Jonathan Dawkins, Woodland; Roddy Ndombou, Eagle’s Landing; Daniel Barreto, Locust Grove; Jackson Joyner, Ola; Victor Googe, Stockbridge; Oscar Sanchez, Woodland; Jonathan Thomas, Locust Grove; Najay Hunt; Stockbridge; Vincent Googe, Stockbridge; Nathan Corrigan, Jones County; Nick Smith, Ola; Jhonathan Romero, Stockbridge; Sam Romano, Locust Grove; Justin Flippen, Jones County; Dylan Beecher, Eagle’s Landing; Ethan Kitchens, Jones County; Fernando Buenrostro, Stockbridge; Ramon Peebles, Eagle’s Landing

Girls

First Team

Emily Brennaman, Jones County

Alannah Levins, Ola

Mia Ries, Union Grove

Tegan Mullins, Dutchtown

Briana Hill, Dutchtown

Kaitlyn O’Neill, Eagle’s Landing

Brooklyn Veliz, Ola

Kennedy Guy, Ola

Megan Hamilton, Jones County

Payton Bates, Ola

Abby Maneol, Ola

Emma Wiggs, Union Grove

Maeleigh Price, Jones County

Zoe Lavendar, Dutchtown

Logan Seigle, Locust Grove

Second Team

Daisha Brown, Eagle’s Landing; Callie Branan, Locust Grove; Katelynn Welch, Ola; Erica Rowland, Jones County; Jasmine Ferdinand, Union Grove; Autumn Rimmer, Locust Grove; Jazmin Razo, Dutchtown; Bethany Brockman, Locust Grove; Jayla Haven, Union Grove; Albany Robinson, Union Grove; Milanna Johnson, Eagle’s Landing; Kendyl Lloyd, Ola

Honorable Mention

Jazzell Nears, Dutchtown; Reagan Hicks, Jones County; Kate Phillips, Union Grove

