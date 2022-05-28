Some of the best players and coaches in Henry County soccer from the 2022 high school season were recognized on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Team, selected recently by the region’s coaches.
Dutchtown’s Tegan Mullins was Offensive Player of the Year, and Union Grove’s Emma Wiggs took the other top girls award as Defensive Player of the Year. Ola’s Craig Helf was Girls Coach of the Year.
For the boys, Woodland had the Offensive Player of the Year in Kimoni Mills and the Coach of the Year in Reginald Ross. The Defensive Player of the Year was Locust Grove’s Jefferson Bonilla.
The coaches also honored the following all-region teams:
Boys
First Team
Menkaure Burns, Ola
Kimoni Mills, Woodland
Jonathan Ferdinand, Union Grove
Erik Crowley, Union Grove
Justin Pettus, Stockbridge
Christian Romero, Woodland
Markus Porter, Union Grove
Julian Escaler, Woodland
Jordan Hodge, Union Grove
Jakob Pen, Dutchtown
Jefferson Bonilla, Locust Grove
David Hawkins, Ola
Dylan Gaston, Woodland
Jake Holmes, Ola
Isaiah Williams, Woodland
Second Team
Joshua Okeleye, Dutchtown; Daniel Townsend, Locust Grove; Ricardius Farley, Stockbridge; Aumkar Patel, Union Grove; Cade Jenkins, Jones County; Kasey Newman, Locust Grove; Gursimran Singh, Dutchtown; Zelig Mensah, Dutchtown; Nick Carter, Woodland; Vernon Warren, Woodland; Mason Worsham, Ola; Jalen Harris, Dutchtown; Connor Biffle, Locust Grove; Andrew Lam, Union Grove; Jaeden Sullivan, Locust Grove
Honorable Mention
Kamani Stokes, Jones County; Jonathan Dawkins, Woodland; Roddy Ndombou, Eagle’s Landing; Daniel Barreto, Locust Grove; Jackson Joyner, Ola; Victor Googe, Stockbridge; Oscar Sanchez, Woodland; Jonathan Thomas, Locust Grove; Najay Hunt; Stockbridge; Vincent Googe, Stockbridge; Nathan Corrigan, Jones County; Nick Smith, Ola; Jhonathan Romero, Stockbridge; Sam Romano, Locust Grove; Justin Flippen, Jones County; Dylan Beecher, Eagle’s Landing; Ethan Kitchens, Jones County; Fernando Buenrostro, Stockbridge; Ramon Peebles, Eagle’s Landing
Girls
First Team
Emily Brennaman, Jones County
Alannah Levins, Ola
Mia Ries, Union Grove
Tegan Mullins, Dutchtown
Briana Hill, Dutchtown
Kaitlyn O’Neill, Eagle’s Landing
Brooklyn Veliz, Ola
Kennedy Guy, Ola
Megan Hamilton, Jones County
Payton Bates, Ola
Abby Maneol, Ola
Emma Wiggs, Union Grove
Maeleigh Price, Jones County
Zoe Lavendar, Dutchtown
Logan Seigle, Locust Grove
Second Team
Daisha Brown, Eagle’s Landing; Callie Branan, Locust Grove; Katelynn Welch, Ola; Erica Rowland, Jones County; Jasmine Ferdinand, Union Grove; Autumn Rimmer, Locust Grove; Jazmin Razo, Dutchtown; Bethany Brockman, Locust Grove; Jayla Haven, Union Grove; Albany Robinson, Union Grove; Milanna Johnson, Eagle’s Landing; Kendyl Lloyd, Ola
Honorable Mention
Jazzell Nears, Dutchtown; Reagan Hicks, Jones County; Kate Phillips, Union Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.