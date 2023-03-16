Henry County recently held a virtual spring sports media day and local soccer coaches and players shared their thoughts on how the season is going so far.
Here is a rundown of the teams that participated, either live or in pre-recorded segments.
Eagle’s Landing
ELHS boys head coach Tombo Berete said this year is a rebuilding process for the team but “so far, so good.”
“Our goal is to win more games and to do better than we did last year,” he said. “This is my first year as head coach and I know it’s rough … there was a lot of work to build the team up. It’s a different ball game. Trying to build the team, make sure everybody goes on the same page and trying to get more wins so we can get into the playoffs for the first time for a long time.”
Some key players are senior defender Bryce Browne, freshman defender Dantae Lee, sophomore midfielder Demarion McCray, sophomore midfielder Vivawan Yadav, freshman goalkeeper Winston Banks, sophomore forward Woodsley Alexander, Alexander Soto, Jesus Lopez, Christopher Turner and Marquis Hill.
“I know with the support of all these kids we can go far,” Berete said.
Hampton
Boys coach Jason Dorick said the team has gone through several changes and the team is working to come together.
“I think overall we’ve been having a season with a lot of changes going on throughout the season but we’ve been doing a lot of work to kind of pull things together and having a good experience and getting out and playing some good games,” he said.
Senior captain Elvin Rosa is confident the team can turn things around and make a run at the state playoffs.
“This year, I’ve seen we have a lot of potential talent,” said Rosa. “This year, we can make it way past just the first round of playoffs and that’s another one of our goals we have is to make it to playoffs and then to go the next round of playoffs.”
Rosa said a main strength of the team is its unity.
“It’s been a blessing really,” Rosa said. “I love this team and everyone in it.”
In addition to Rosa, some other key players are sophomore striker Luke Donohue, freshman right wing Emmanual Velez, left center back Christian Gonzalez and sophomore right back Gilberto Meza, junior center midfielder Obed Barrios Vega, and sophomore left wing Gianni Piedrahita (who recently came back from an injury).
On the girls side, the team is led by senior captains Thanya Sandoval and Khloe Branch. Sandoval has been with the program for four years and plays multiple positions while Branch plays center back and sweeper.
Other key players include junior right striker Chyna Blasingame, senior center attacking and defending midfielder Brianna Ruiz, sophomore striker and left midfielder Effiha Smith, sophomore left midfielder and left back Jessica Bell and freshman right midfielder Ariel Romero.
“We always encourage ourselves to be positive, to move forward and try to keep fighting the best we can in a positive way,” said head coach Virgenza Valazquez. “I always tell my team that we are a team and we have to work together, better communication. We have to go and move forward whether it’s negative or positive.”
Locust Grove
Logan Friddell is in his first year as head coach of the boys team and the squad has a combination of experience and youth.
“We have eight seniors and young kids, five freshmen,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see how they all mesh.”
Friddell said the team’s goal is to win region.
“It’s been a few years since the team has accomplished that and we believe this is the year,” he said. “We have the ability to accomplish that goal.”
Some keys players include senior midfielders Kasey Newman and Jonathan Thomas, junior midfielder Paul "Sam" Romano, senior forward Erik Crowley (First Team All-Region last year), freshman forwards Isaiah Randall and Landon Crawley and sophomore defender Phillip "LP" Perry.
The girls team has also gotten off to a good start this season.
“They are a strong group of girls who have come together really before the season started,” said head coach Danna Seigle. “I’m super proud of where we’re headed this season.”
Some key players include junior goalkeeper Logan Seigle, junior center back Rachel Watson, junior center back Olivia Walker, sophomore center midfielder Addison Smith, freshman forward Nayely Bonilla Andrade and junior midfielder Imia Chapman.
“We have a big mix of athleticism, skill, attitude, and work ethic,” Danna Seigle said. “And not every player has all the aspects but as a whole, we have all that.”
Luella
The Luella boys are led by junior goalkeeper Quinn Dockweiler, who is averaging more than 11 saves per game, and senior forward/striker Enoch Enuu, who is averaging about 1.4 goals per game.
“We have a very strong goal-scoring threat in Enoch,” Dockweiler said. “His is great. I think he is second or third in the region (5-AAAA) for goals scored. His is always a reliable goal scorer.”
Another key player is sophomore defender Jeremy Guilbe, a junior varsity player last year who has “erupted on the varsity field,” according to head coach James Roberts, and has been one of the best defenders on the team.
“We have players who can move the ball up and down the field and we have an outstanding keeper,” Roberts said.
On the girls side, some key players this year have been senior center midfielder/center back Lily Goldsmith, senior center back Ashlee Parkey and senior center back Paiton O’Neal.
A key young player for the Lions is freshman midfielder/defender Ayleen Montoya, a newcomer to soccer. She also plays softball and flag football and according to head coach James Roberts, has become a "star on the soccer field.”
Last year, Luella made it to the quarterfinals in the state tournament but is in rebuilding mode this year.
“Our goal is to definitely make the playoffs and to really rebuild,” Goldsmith said. “We lost a lot of seniors.”
Roberts said one of the team’s main strengths is its backline.
“Our backline is very strong,” he said. “I would say it's one of the better backlines in the region. We have to have a solid backline in front of our keeper. We have an outstanding backline.”
Ola
Head coach John Murphy said the team is young this season but is making strides.
“We are very, very close in terms of when we play well, it spurs us on,” he said “When we do the basics right, it spurs us on and we get better and better. When we screw up a little bit by not doing the basics right … it starts to compound. They get in their own head … ‘I messed up, I messed up’ … and it’s worse.”
He added that “we know we can play very good football, very, very good soccer … I think it’s just kind of having that confidence in themselves.”
Two key senior defenders who have stepped up this year are team captain David Hawkins and Liam Davies.
Murphy also noted that it’s a team effort “so every player doing their part is key … excited about the current batch of eighth graders playing and developing.”
Craig Helf is in his second year as head coach of the girls team after serving four seasons as boys coach.
Some key players include junior defender Payton Bates, senior midfielder Ava Veliz, sophomore defender Emma Fletcher and freshman forward Jasmine White.
Camaraderie and unity has been key for the team this year, said Helf.
“I think works really well for them not just on the field but off the field … being supportive of each other, having each other’s backs,” he said. “The closer they are, the more likely they are to respect and play well together on the field.”
Union Grove
Kelly Christian is in his first season head coach of the Union Grove boys and wants to continue the program’s winning tradition.
“Union Grove has traditionally had a very successful, strong program,” he said. “I’m very blessed to be a part of it. We won the region last year and we are aspiring to repeat that. We went undefeated in the region and we’d love to repeat that again this year.”
Union Grove had a recent four-game winning streak, including victories over Jackson, Luella, Fayette County, and Warner Robins.
“We played a tough non-region schedule to start the year … really allowed us to be challenged early and build upon those challenges,” Christian said.
Some key players include senior goalkeeper Andrew Lam (2022 Second Team All-Region), senior midfielder Markus Porter (2022 First Team All-Region), senior midfielder Carson Nidiffer and sophomore midfielder Aumkar Patel.
The Union Grove girls started the season 1-4 but bounced back the next few games with three wins and two ties.
“We have a great group of girls,” said head coach Kevin Roberts.
Some key senior players include midfielders Jasmine Ferdinand and Kayla Mathis. Roberts described Ferdinand as a “fast and physical midfielder” while Mathis “is a hard-working midfielder that never stops.”
Key juniors include midfielder Albany Robinson and center back/midfielder Ava Maldonado.
“Albany is going 100 miles per hour every minute of every game; she is a born leader,” Roberts noted. “Ava is a very skilled player who has a very high IQ for the game.”
Sophomore forward Kate Ries has also been a key player, who has been a reliable goal scorer.
Woodland
The Woodland boys got off to a 5-2 start to the season with wins over Locust Grove, Arabia Mountain, Eagle’s Landing, Pace Academy and Luella.
“We play soccer as a team,” said head coach Kelly Vigon, who is in her first year as head coach. “We have an exceptionally talented group of young men … we’re excited about what the rest of the season will look like.”
Some key players include junior defenders Marques Lewis and Vernon Warren, senior midfielder/forward Julian Escalera and sophomore defender Nick Carter.
On the girls side, head coach David Fekete is in his fifth year with the program.
“I’m very excited where we are right now,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be working with 11 girls who are seniors this year. I’m really proud of their soccer journey.”
While there are nearly a dozen seniors on the team, a third of the squad is comprised of freshmen.
“I’m really excited about what’s to come in the future,” Fekete said.
Some key players include senior forward Ilana Harper, senior defender Carmerla Forero and senior midfielder/defender Cydni Blount.
Recommended for you
On March 11, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Track Club welcomed over 1,500 participants to the seventh Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare. Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.