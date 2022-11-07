TSP_12744423.jpg

Henry County’s Harlon Matthews, front left, was honored at the recent American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ 2022 ASPIRE Awards.

 Special Photo

Henry County’s Harlon Matthews was honored at the recent American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ 2022 ASPIRE Awards.

Matthews, a therapeutic recreation specialist for Henry County Parks and Recreation, was recognized with the AAASP Founders Award for work with Adapted Sports in Georgia.

Recommended for you