Former Henry County Hurricanes standout Kendrick Newton earned a top award Sunday night as the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. recognized 20 key people and organizations with an ASPIRE Award for their outstanding contributions to support student-athletes with physical disabilities.
Newton received the 2021 High School Senior Athlete Award during the celebration.
The third annual Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Awards, emceed by local Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw, recognized the significant contributions of individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide.
