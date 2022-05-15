Three Henry County individuals and one relay earned state track and field championships after the season-ending high school meets concluded over the weekend.
Stockbridge accounted for two of the state titles with girls thrower Jae’l Dunn winning the discus and boys runner Shelton Lewis winning the 400-meter dash. Dutchtown also got a state championship from Nasia Lee in the boys 100 hurdles.
Four Henry teams had top-10 finishes, led by the Stockbridge girls in fourth in Class AAAAA. Their finish included Dunn’s individual title and a 1,600 relay state championship.
The Dutchtown boys were sixth in AAAAA, the Hampton boys placed eighth in AAAA and the Eagle’s Landing Christian boys took sixth in A Private.
The following is a closer look at how locals fared in the Georgia High School Association’s main event:
Trio of champions in AAAAA
COLUMBUS — State titles from Dunn, Lewis and Lee highlighted the local finishes in the AAAAA competition in Columbus.
Dunn won the discus with a throw of 143 feet, 6 inches, and added a third-place finish in the shot put at 38-10 as her team racked up 46 points, good for fourth overall. Teammate Daynejia Atkins took fourth in the discus at 128-6.
Stockbridge also got two top finishes from Kirah Copeland (fourth, 400, 56.43 and seventh, 200, 25.40), and a sixth-place long jump effort from Shardy Baker (17-6 3/4).
Copeland, Quenteria Birts, Jashya Burgess and Jazmine Anderson teamed up for a state championship in the 1,600 relay in 3:51.62, joining two other Stockbridge relays that placed — the 400 (eighth, 48.71) and the 3,200 (fifth, 9:58.41).
Lee won the AAAAA boys state title in the 110 hurdles at 14.04, helping Dutchtown to fifth with 39 points. Teammate Malik Smith was right behind in the 100 hurdles, taking third in 14.34. Justin Harper (fifth, 200, 22.13), Lamone Hill Jr. (third, shot put, 52-1) and Christian Dixon (fourth, discus, 159-4) were the Bulldogs’ other individual scorers, joining the 400 relay (third, 41.82) and the 1,600 relay (seventh, 3:24.53).
Lewis’ state championship in the 400 (48.53), along with Jayden Scott’s third-place run in the 100 (10.88), keyed the Stockbridge boys’ 12th-place spot in the team standings. The team also got points from two fifth-place relays, the 400 (42.31) and the 3,200 (8:06.91).
Eagle’s Landing was 13th in the boys meet behind the performances of Danarrion Ard (second, 200, 21.37), Chris Brown (eighth, discus, 141-7) and three relays — the 400 (fourth, 42.15), the 1,600 (sixth, 3:23.10) and the 3,200 (seventh, 8:08.21).
The Union Grove boys’ 17th-place finish was led by Christain Troy (seventh, pole vault, 12-6), Quentin Peterson (fourth, shot put, 51-4 1/2) and Yosaiah Smith (fifth, shot put, 50-10). Woodland’s boys were 24th with top finishes from Michael Willis (sixth, 200, 22.26) and the 800 relay (fifth, 1:28.17), while Ola was 25th behind Michael Royster (fourth, long jump, 23-5 3/4). Locust Grove’s Paul Blouin tied for fifth in the high jump at 6-4.
Union Grove’s girls team was 11th in AAAAA with a double-placer in Gabby Parsons, seventh in the 800 (2:19.63) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:09.66). Teammates Laila Stowe (fourth, 100 hurdles, 15.02) and Lauren Jackson (sixth, triple jump, 36-0) also stood out, as did the 1,600 relay (sixth, 4:05.61) and the 3,200 relay (third, 9:53.35).
Dutchtown’s girls took 12th with Synai Jones leading the way. Jones was third in the 100 hurdles (14.64) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (44.80). Ansley Guy (sixth, 200, 25.31) and Sade Winslow (sixth, 300 hurdles, 45.62) joined Jones as players, while the Bulldogs’ 800 relay (fourth, 1:41.27) and 1,600 relay (eighth, 4:23.41) also picked up points.
Eagle’s Landing was just behind those two girls teams in 13th as Mary Rozier had a big meet. Rozier was third in the 100 (12.11) and fourth in the long jump (18-3 3/4), while teammate Nyla Wilson was sixth in the discus (124-5). Eagle’s Landing’s 400 relay was second in AAAAA in 47.57.
Woodland ended up 26th with points from two relays, the 400 (fifth, 48.53) and the 800 (sixth, 1:43.17).
Hampton shines in Albany
HAMPTON — The Hampton boys placed eighth in AAAA at the state meet in Albany.
LaSalle Hewlett placed twice individually — fourth in the 100 (10.93) and fifth in the 200 (22.24) — teammate Cameron Goggins was state runner-up in the triple jump at 46-3 3/4. Throwers Brandon Bogle (seventh, shot put, 47-10) and Jonathan Cook (sixth, discus, 144-10) also chipped in with points, as did a third-place 400 relay (42.65).
Luella’s boys finished 12th with Davonte Jackson leading the way — he was fifth in the triple jump (45-0) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.19). Christopher Wright-Goss was sixth in the 400 (49.46), and two Luella boys relays scored, the 800 relay in third (1:29.42) and the 1,600 relay in fifth (3:24.78).
Josh Barker (seventh, 300 hurdles, 42.10) and Richard Baugh (fourth, high jump, 6-4) scored for the McDonough boys, who were 28th in AAAA.
Luella led the way among local girls teams in AAAA with a 14th-place finish. Jaeva Ridley (third, 300 hurdles, 46.28), JaBresha Palmer (fourth, 800, 2:22.02) and Kameron Noble (eighth, 200, 25.94) led the Lions’ individually, while the 1,600 relay was fourth (3:58.95), as was the 3,200 relay (10:09.56).
Chester, ELCA boys excel in A Private
POWDER SPRINGS — Eagle’s Landing Christian surged to sixth in A Private thanks in large part to a pair of state runner-up finishes from thrower D.J. Chester.
Chester took second in the shot put at 52-9, and second in the discus at 153-3. Teammates Jacque Holley (second, 200, 21.94), Brandon Wood (sixth, 100, 11.10) and R.J. Johnson (third, triple jump, 43-1) also scored individually, as did the Chargers’ state runner-up 400 relay (42.39).
The ELCA girls were 17th in the team standings with a top finish from Kara Anthony (third, 400, 57.66) and the 800 relay (1:43.74).
Noah Kilgore was fifth in both of his distances races — running 4:24.84 in the 1,600 and 9:53.98 in the 3,200 — for all of the Strong Rock Christian boys’ points in a 21st-place finish in the team standings.
