Henry Youth Lacrosse, a new Georgia non-profit focused on growing the sport in Henry County, is accepting registration through Aug. 22 for the upcoming fall season.
The organization, for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade, replaces the Henry Lacrosse Association, which has run youth lacrosse programs in the county since 2008.
This year’s fall program is for kindergarten through eighth grade for boys and third to eighth grade for girls. The cost is $155, which includes a uniform and all practice- and game-related expenses. Discounts are available for new players and families with multiple players in the same household. The league also assists with reduction of the costs for equipment by providing discounts or used equipment options.
For more information, as well as registration, go to www.henryyouthlax.org. For any additional questions, call 404-641-9023 or email to jeremy@henryyouthlax.org.
