Henry Youth Lacrosse has opened registration for its fall youth programs for boys and girls from kindergarten to eighth grade.
The county’s only recreational lacrosse program offers instruction for both beginners and experienced players. HYL teams practice twice weekly and compete against other metro Atlanta teams. The league also offers skill development programs for boys and girls across several age groups for the fall.
