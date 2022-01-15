Henry Youth Lacrosse registration is open for boys and girls players for the spring 2022 season.
The league is open to those between kindergarten and eighth grade, and no previous lacrosse experience is necessary. HYL has lauched a new program for the spring, Little Laxers, which caters to beginning players between kindergarten and second grade.
Teams practice and play home games at J.P. Moseley Park in Stockbridge. Registration ranges from $130 to $185 for the season, and the cost includes player uniforms.
For more information or to register, go to HenryYouthLax.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.