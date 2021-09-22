Henry Youth Lacrosse is offering an introduction to lacrosse with a TryLax Clinic later this year.
The event is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Strong Rock Christian School's stadium. Youth lacrosse coaches from the region will lead 100 beginners (50 boys and 50 girls) through the basics of lacrosse, helping them learn how to scoop, pass, catch and shoot. Participants also will have an opportunity to play a variety of games in a fast-paced, fun environment for kids.
HYL received a TryLax Grant from USA Lacrosse (the governing body of lacrosse in the U.S.), which will enable the organization to host the event. The cost of the event is $35, but includes all clinic-related costs, a boys or girls lacrosse stick players get to keep, a practice ball and a one-year membership in USA Lacrosse — which includes additional benefits for children and their families.
"When kids have a chance to try lacrosse, they fall in love with the game and want to play lacrosse," said Jeremy Porter, president of Henry Youth Lacrosse. "Our mission for Henry Youth Lacrosse is to give all kids in Henry County a chance to try and play lacrosse. Through the support we've received for the TryLax Clinic from USA Lacrosse, we'll be able to reach 100 new players who have never tried lacrosse before — and send those kids home with their first lacrosse sticks. We're looking forward to bringing this national event to Henry County and working with kids in our community to teach them the basics of playing lacrosse."
The clinic is limited to the first 50 boys and 50 girls who sign up for the event. For more information on the program or to register, visit henryyouthlax.org or contact Jeremy Porter at 404-641-9023 or jeremy@henryyouthlax.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.