John Hunter Nemechek takes overtime win in Xfinity race

John Hunter Nemechek celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 PHOTO BY CHRIS GRAYTHEN/GETTY IMAGES/NASCARMEDIA.COM

HAMPTON —  John Hunter Nemechek led all three overtime laps to take the win in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nemechek started the overtime period in second place to Justin Haley but Nemechek got a much-needed push from Daniel Hemric to take the lead.

