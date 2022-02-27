Stockbridge’s track and field team had a good showing at the Big Mouth Signs Archer Invitational on Saturday.
Kirah Copeland won the 100-meter dash in 12.54 seconds, and took third in the 200 at 25.49. Teammates Jashya Burgess (second, 400, 59.83), Daynejia Atkins (second, discus, 119-1) and Jae’l Dunn (second, shot put, 38-8) also had top finishes.
Stockbridge’s girls also had a trio of top-three finishes in relays — 400 relay (first, 49.67), 1,600 relay (second, 4:06.91) and 3,200 relay (third, 10:57.27).
