LOCUST GROVE — The Locust Grove Wildcats’ baseball season came to an end Monday night with a 3-2 loss to Loganville in game 3 of the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals.
The teams split the first two games Saturday — with Locust Grove taking the first game 6-3 and Loganville winning 5-0 in the second.
“Hats off to Loganville,” Locust Grove head coach Chad Crawford said. “As I said Saturday they’re a good team —they’re not just going to go away. You’re not going to rattle them — you’re not going to shake them.”
The bottom of the fourth was a key turning point in the game.
The game was tied at 1-1 and Connor Crisp led off with a walk. He later scored on a Loganville error to give Locust Grove a 2-1 lead.
Crisp also was the starting pitcher for the Wildcats. He worked six innings, striking out six, while allowing four hits and no walks.
Locust Grove (33-4-1) had runners at second and third with no outs but wasn’t able to come up with any more runs.
Loganville recorded two straight strikeouts and a flyout to centerfield to end the inning.
“We had our chances in the fourth — second and third with no outs and we didn’t get timely hits,” Crawford said. “You’ve got to push a run there and it goes from 2-1 to 3-1 and the pressure is really on. And we didn’t get that run in — and (Loganville) executed and did what they were supposed to do.”
Loganville’s Jaylen Jones led off the first inning with a double and with one out, he scored on a Sherman Johnson sacrifice fly to give Loganville (29-9) a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom the second inning with one runner on base and with one out, Conner Merritt reached base on an error. Ashton Essex was then tagged out at home on the play.
Merritt was at third and got caught in a rundown.
As he was running back to third, the umpire ruled that Loganville blocked the base path and Merritt was allowed to score.
In the top of the sixth, Loganville scored two runs to lead 3-2. Jordan Johnson collected a sacrifice fly RBI to score James Beaver and Davis Roesler singled to drive in Sherman Johnson.
“I am extremely proud of these guys,” Loganville head coach Bran Mills said. “They did battle — and that’s all we ever ask of them. Just give us your best effort and that’s what they did. They just didn’t quit. That’s what I’m most proud of — they didn’t quit.”
Mills also credited Locust Grove with playing a hard-fought game and series.
“Locust Grove is a phenomenal baseball team over there,” Mills said. “Those guys play hard too That’s that scared us about them — they play hard. They put pressure on you and I was proud of our guys for handling that.”
