LOCUST GROVE — The Locust Grove Wildcats’ baseball season came to an end Monday night with a 3-2 loss to Loganville in game 3 of the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals.

The teams split the first two games Saturday — with Locust Grove taking the first game 6-3 and Loganville winning 5-0 in the second.

