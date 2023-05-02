Two of the hottest teams in Georgia high school baseball will square off Saturday to see who advances to the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state tournament.
Locust Grove (31-2-1) will host Loganville (27-7) in a three-game series beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Locust Grove. The second game is set to begin at 5 p.m. with an if necessary game set for 6 p.m. Monday.
The Wildcats have not lost a game since Feb. 18 and are riding a 29-game non-losing streak (Locust Grove and East Coweta played to a 12-12 tie on April 6). The Red Devils have won 14 consecutive games and played flawless baseball in April, winning 11 games in a row.
As is often the case in the state playoffs, the team with the most and best pitching generally wins out. Locust Grove coach Chad Crawford — now in his fourth season at the helm — likes his team’s chances with three top-flight arms ready to rumble. The Wildcats swept Statesboro in the first round and Harris County in the second round of the state playoffs.
“Team chemistry and pitching has been our forte this year,” said Crawford, whose two top starters, Andrew Cedano and Jalin Spicer, have been particularly stingy against their opponents, allowing only one earned run each entering the postseason. “To me, having pitching is everything for high school baseball. You’ve got to be deep in pitching to make a run.”
There’s some good news for the Wildcats in the pitching department as Connor Crisp (who has committed to Georgia) will be available after missing the first two rounds of the playoffs with an injured ankle. And Crawford has made judicious use of his pitching staff, ensuring that all arms should be fresh for the weekend.
“I’ve used nine pitchers this season, so my pitcher that has worked the most has only thrown 45 innings all year,” he said. “We’re healthy and feel pretty good. Connor has been out as far as being on the mound, but he’s back healthy now and we expect him to throw against Loganville. He’s a Georgia commit for a reason. He’s back healthy 100%, which is good for us.”
Locust Grove also has enjoyed a more than solid season at the plate, with a team batting average of .350 and eight home runs. The Wildcats are led on offense by Crisp, Bransen Powell (another Georgia commit), Spicer, Keshaw Wright and Ashton Essex.
“We don’t live by the long ball but we do have team speed,” said Crawford. “Those five guys have really carried us this year.”
The Wildcats and Red Devils are familiar foes, having faced off in the postseason before. Loganville has won six state championships, 12 region crowns and has been a state runner-up three times.
“They’re very well-coached, with a fantastic pitching staff and they play the game the right way,” Crawford said of the Loganville team coached by Bran Mills, who succeeded Jeff Segars two years ago. “Their tradition has carried on after they got a new coach. The kids understand how to play the game and it’s a great program. I can’t say enough about what a great program they have.
“Our kids know what to expect, even though this group hasn’t played them. Both teams understand it’s high-quality baseball and you’ve got to limit your mistakes. We understand who we’re tangling with and we understand Loganville is a great program. We just keep living by the mottos of making the routine play and taking it one game at a time. Doesn’t matter who it is we’re playing — just keep it simple.”
Crawford is confident that his senior-heavy team (he’s got 14 upperclassmen on the roster) will pay dividends as the playoffs continue.
“This group has pretty much all played varsity since they were sophomores, so we’ve been planning on this year,” said Crawford, who added he’s got nine juniors in the program. “They’ve played a really tough schedule over the last couple of seasons to prepare for this year … This is the year we’ve been waiting on.”
If the Wildcats have any edge at all, it’s that the three-game series will take place in their home park.
“Loganville is a tough place to play,” he said. “When you go up there, you see tradition — and all the signs for their state championships and a Matrix board with videos of former players. It’s a tough place to go play. It gives us a little bit of an advantage to come to Locust Grove.”
The winner of the Locust Grove-Loganville series will advance to the Final Four, where they will meet the winner between Cartersville and Greenbrier.
