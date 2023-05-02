Two of the hottest teams in Georgia high school baseball will square off Saturday to see who advances to the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state tournament. 

Locust Grove (31-2-1) will host Loganville (27-7) in a three-game series beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Locust Grove. The second game is set to begin at 5 p.m. with an if necessary game set for 6 p.m. Monday.

