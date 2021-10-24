LOCUST GROVE — The Locust Grove boys and the Union Grove girls dominated the Region 4-AAAAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Host Locust Grove put five boys runners in the top seven, led by individual champion Daniel Townsend, to win with 21 points, well ahead of runner-up Union Grove. Townsend, a senior, won with a 5K time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds. He was backed up by teammates Jake Pearson (third, 17:18), Jack Pringle (fourth, 17:20), Emilio Barreto (sixth, 17:24) and Daniel Barreto (seventh, 17:42).
Unon Grove’s girls won the championship with 38 points thanks in large part to a 1-2 finish from Gabby Parsons (19:46) and Carson Brantley (20:40). They were supported by teammates Camryn Charles (eighth, 22:26), Gracie Zeugal (10th, 22:45), Annaliese Gilbert (17th, 23:14) and Julia Rothermeil (18th, 23:21).
Individual runner-up Johnny McCarthy (17:03) led Union Grove’s boys to second in the team standings along with, Alex Castello (10th, 17:49), Khayri Davis (11th, 17:57), Marek Hurdler (14th, 18:05), Hayden Hamilton (15th, 18:07) and Vincent Macias (18th, 18:11). Woodland was fourth to qualify for state, while Stockbridge had a pair of boys finish in the top 20, Cameron Simmons (17th, 18:10) and Lance Little (19th, 18:20), leading their team to fifth. Ola, led by Christian Estrada in ninth individually (17:47), was sixth and Dutchtown was seventh in the boys standings.
Locust Grove’s girls team made state with a third-place finish led by Julie Mink (fifth, 21:49), Autumn Freeman (16th, 23:13) and Karlie Trujillo (19th, 23:27).
Stockbridge’s girls tied Woodland with 96 points, and took fourth on a sixth-runner tiebreaker, which brought the program’s first state trip in 14 years. Stockbridge’s top runners were Carrington Wilson (sixth, 21:58), Jazmine Anderson (14th, 23:04) and Miasia Seymour (20th, 23:37), and Woodland’s best were Nia Harmon (seventh, 22:00), Kayla Austin (11th, 22:50) and Paige Maduro (12th, 22:51). Ola was sixth in the girls team standings.
