Locust Grove recently celebrated four softball players who have signed with college programs.
The Wildcats’ players headed to the next level are Skylar Elkins (Auburn signee), Jamison Brockenbrough (Tennessee), Tagen Levao (College of Charleston) and Sanam Shaikh (Delaware State). Those seniors led Locust Grove to the state playoffs this season.
