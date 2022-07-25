Locust Grove grad Aubry Payne was a second-team selection on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team announced Monday.
Payne, entering his rare seventh year in college football, has earned two all-conference nods at tight end in his career. He led Georgia State with seven touchdown catches last season.
