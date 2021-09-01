The Atlanta Falcons saw from Caleb Huntley what Brad Lester witnessed for months.
Lester, a Lilburn-based sports performance trainer who has worked with athletes like current NFL running backs like Chris Carson and Najee Harris, worked the Huntley, a Locust Grove grad, in the offseason as preparation for the NFL.
“Caleb is an extremely hard worker,” said Lester, a former standout running back at Auburn. “He reminds me of several other of the top-tier NFL running backs that I have had the opportunity to work with in the past. I really look forward to him making a huge difference in the (Falcons’) offense by midseason.”
Huntley proved himself in recent months to the Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this year. The reward came Wednesday when Atlanta signed the 5-foot-10, 229-pound running back to its practice squad. Some predicted a spot on the main roster for him after an impressive preseason, but a practice squad spot is not a bad consolation.
“It’s crazy. Honestly, it still hasn’t hit me yet because I’ve just got the mindset of continuing to go hard and going beyond what people expect of me,” Huntley said. “It feels like I’ve made it, but I’ve got the mindset that I haven’t made it yet. … It’s definitely satisfying, but not only am I proving (others) wrong, I’m proving myself right, which is even greater.”
Huntley put in loads of work between the end of his four-year Ball State career — where he had two, 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 2,902 career rushing yards and 21 career touchdowns — and joining the Falcons.
“(Lester) helped me on a lot of running back specific skills like catching balls, agility and also pass (protection),” Huntley said. “He’s just a great coach. I plan on doing more work with him in the future. That’s my guy.”
Huntley didn’t squander his opportunity when he joined the Falcons, shining from camp through the preseason. He had 20 carries for 91 yards and a TD in three preseason games, and his 4.6 yards per carry was the third-best average in the NFL preseason from players with more than 20 carries. He also had two catches for 19 yards.
He was at his best against the Dolphins with six carries for 57 yards, including a 30-yard run, and a TD.
“I felt like I did a good job of protecting the quarterback in pass pro and also being efficient in the running game, proving I can run the ball efficiently in the NFL,” Huntley said of his preseason play. “I also caught the ball out of the backfield. I really didn’t do that at Ball State. I caught some balls, no drops. I also proved I have speed at the second level to separate from defenders, which was also a question mark (entering the draft).”
Huntley is one of two running backs on the Falcons’ practice squad, joining veteran D’Onta Foreman, a 6-1, 236-pound former Texas Longhorn. Atlanta’s initial 53-man roster features four running backs with Mike Davis and Qadree Ollison expected to garner most of the carries. One of the backs on the roster is fullback Keith Smith and the other is Cordarrelle Patterson, a kick returner who also has played wideout for a large portion of his NFL career.
Running backs get banged up regularly in the NFL, so there is a decent chance Huntley could see some time on the 53-man roster for games.
“I just know my work ethic in practice is going to show up,” Huntley said. “They’re going to know I’m already ready. … Anything can happen. I’m only a play away from being on the main roster. I have to be ready. Overall, I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in. I came a long way.”
His football journey began as a youth in East Point and College Park, and continued in Henry County, which made a spot on the Falcons’ roster even more special.
“It just feels crazy,” Huntley said. “All my family’s from here. My mom and stepdad have friends that are big Falcons fans. The whole family’s Falcons fans. It’s just a wonderful feeling to represent your hometown and your home team.”
