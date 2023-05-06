Locust Grove-Loganville quarterfinal series headed to game 3

LOCUST GROVE — The Class AAAAA state baseball quarterfinal series between Locust Grove-Loganville is going to game 3 after the teams split a doubleheader Saturday at Locust Grove.
Monday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Locust Grove.
Locust Grove (33-3-1) won the first game Saturday 6-3 but fell 5-0 in the second.
“I told them (after the doubleheader) ‘you’re not going to sweep Loganville’ and we have to come prepared on Monday,” Locust Grove head coach Chad Crawford said. “I feel good; we’re lined up with a good pitcher (Connor Crisp) that’s committed to Georgia who's going to throw on Monday and we’re excited. It’s game 3.”
Saturday’s games could not have been more different as Locust Grove won the first one with relative ease but was shut out in game 2.
“First you’re playing Loganville, who’s a heck of a program, heck of a team year in, year out,” Crawford said. “It’s a 1-0 game going late (in the second game) and we have to put more pressure on them hitting and we didn’t hit as well and get the timely hits like we did in the first game.”
In the first game, Bransen Powell (who has also committed to Georgia) led off with a walk and Jalin Spicer followed up with a single.
Locust Grove took a 2-0 lead when Crisp hit a double to score Powell and Keshawn Wright hit a sacrifice fly to score Spicer.
In the top of the sixth, Loganville scored a run to cut the lead to 2-1 but Locust Grove responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 6-1.
Scoring runs were Landen Baird, Jackson Ginther, Bowen Dewberry, and Landen Wrye.
Loganville (28-8) scored two in the top of the seventh.
Loganville had several opportunities in the first game but thanks to starting pitcher Andrew Cedano and strong play from the defense, Locust Grove was able to hold Loganville at bay.
“Cedano, all year long has thrown a 54 innings and given up just one run all year long — one earned run,” Crawford said. “He can just wiggle his way out and the defense has been solid all year. Had a little bit of a letdown in the second game but that’s just a lack of focus in that doubleheader.”
Cedano pitched five innings in game 1, striking out four, walking two while allowing five hits.
“Our starting pitcher is very good, Cedano, and he throws a lot like (Tucker) Segars, who’s the starting pitcher for Loganville — they’re mirror images of each other,” Crawford said. “They had some errors that went our way and allowed us to score some runs and then we had a couple of timely hits that separated that game.”
Game 2 was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Loganville’s Davis Roesler hit a home run to lead off the inning.
Loganville batted around in the sixth and scored four runs.
