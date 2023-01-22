Signing Day.jpg

Locust Grove senior Alyson Whitaker, middle, poses for a photo during her signing ceremony with Piedmont University softball. She is joined by, left to right, coaches Meagan Pildner, Brad Tolleson, Brittani Wise and Martina Maloch.

 Special Photo

Locust Grove senior Alyson Whitaker was celebrated this month for signing with the Piedmont University fastpitch softball program.

Whitaker, a pitcher, was offered by Piedmont during an Oct. 2022 camp. She plans to major in nursing at the school, where she earned the Dean’s Scholarship.

