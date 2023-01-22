Locust Grove senior Alyson Whitaker, middle, poses for a photo during her signing ceremony with Piedmont University softball. She is joined by, left to right, coaches Meagan Pildner, Brad Tolleson, Brittani Wise and Martina Maloch.
Locust Grove senior Alyson Whitaker was celebrated this month for signing with the Piedmont University fastpitch softball program.
Whitaker, a pitcher, was offered by Piedmont during an Oct. 2022 camp. She plans to major in nursing at the school, where she earned the Dean’s Scholarship.
“I am so happy my dream of playing at the next level has come true,” Whitaker said. “I have put in a lot of work the past four years for LGHS and when given the opportunity to lead my team to multiple wins I was proud to do so. Yes, sometimes there were struggles and negativity. However, I never let anyone, or anything discourage me. It only made me work harder.
“When the coach asked me to do something on the mound, I did it and held my head high to represent my team. Never once did my coaches not believe in me and know my abilities, they were there helping me to be the best I could be and that’s what has given me the drive to play at the next level.”
Whitaker went 5-1 with 25 strikeouts in 77 innings as a senior, and was a first-team All-Region 2-AAAAA selection at pitcher.
“We relied on Alyson all season and put her in numerous tough situations,” Locust Grove coach Brad Tolleson said. “She was resilient and unshakeable in the circle. Alyson is an incredible teammate who earned every bit of success she experienced this season. We are thrilled she gets a chance at the next level, and we will be her biggest supporters. We are extremely grateful Alyson is a part of the Wildcat family.”