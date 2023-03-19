...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 24 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, valid until noon EDT Monday.
For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Locust Grove boys and girls track and field teams swept the titles at Saturday’s Daniel Roberts Invitational at Hampton.
The meet is named for Roberts, a 2016 Hampton grad who won three state titles in high school and became one of the fastest hurdlers in NCAA history while earning four All-American awards at the University of Kentucky.
Locust Grove’s boys rolled with 132 points to finish ahead of runner-up Lovejoy’s 91 and third-place Hampton’s 56. Eagle’s Landing Christian (46) was fourth in the nine-team boys field.
In the girls standings, Locust Grove took first with 92 points to edge second-place ELCA’s 84. Lovejoy was third at 52 and Hampton was fourth at 43 in the eight-team girls field.
Locust Grove had a pair of double-winners in the boys meet, Jaylen Patterson and Jake Pearson. Patterson won the 100-meter dash in 11.01 seconds and the 200 in 22.32, while Pearson won the 800 in 2:07.76 and the 1,600 in 4:45.33.
They were joined by two other first-place finishers, Zechariah Addison in the 400 (51.24) and Paul Blouin in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).
The Locust Grove girls winners were Callie Gaganis (800, 2:46.62), Taya Blouin (discus, 102-3) and the 3,200 relay (12:22.52).
Hampton’s Christopher Williams won the boys 3,200 in 12:10.48, and teammate Savannah White won the girls 1,600 in 6:42.04. Hampton’s boys also got a win in the 3,200 relay (9:59.99), and the hosts’ boys and girls teamed up for first in the mixed 400 relay (57.99).
ELCA’s Kara Anthony was the girls 400 champ in 1:01.97, while teammate Autumn Harrell was first in the 100 (12.62).
In the field events, ELCA’s D.J. Chester (boys discus, 149-1) and Kalia Green (girls triple jump, 32-3 1/2) were among the local champions, as was Hampton’s Azariyah Dorris (girls high jump, 4-4).
