Locust Grove resident Ariel Collins repeated as age group champion in the recent U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst, N.C.
The sixth-grader won the 11-year-old girls division with a score of 6-under-par 210, good for a one-stroke victory over Evyn Cannon of Edmond, Okla., in a competitive 106-golfer field. Cannon held a six-stroke edge after the first two rounds before Collins closed with a 68 to Cannon’s 75.
Collins shot 71 each of the first two days in the tournament, which she won for the second straight year. In last year’s 10-year-old division, she won with a score of 10-under-par 206 (69-70-67).
Collins plays out of Heron Bay Golf and Country Club in Locust Grove.
