Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin.
Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
Crisp’s older brother Nolan is a senior pitcher at Georgia.
“Connor is a good athlete and potential two-way player, although his future is likely on the mound,” Stricklin said. “He is very aggressive on the mound with a fastball that will get into the low 90s. He also has a plus slider and a good changeup. He could fit into many roles on our staff.”
Powell, a right-handed pitcher, also played infield for Locust Grove, hitting .335 with a home run, 37 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last season. He didn’t pitch as a junior because of an injury. He hit .321 with 31 RBIs and 18 stolen bases as a sophomore.
“Bransen is another projectable right-handed pitcher with a fastball in the low to mid 90s who has shown an ability to throw three pitches for strikes,” Stricklin said.