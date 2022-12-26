Locust Grove pitcher and shortstop Connor Crisp made the Georgia Dugout Preview’s Metro Atlanta Big 10 list, which recognizes the area’s 10 top high school players ahead of the 2022 baseball season.

Crisp, a senior who has signed with Georgia, also was a first-team, all-state selection in Class AAAAA. He went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

