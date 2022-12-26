...LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTH
AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL GEORGIA INCLUDING METRO ATLANTA...
A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for
light snow and flurries to portions of north and central Georgia
including Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta's southern suburbs.
Currently, drier air in the low levels of the atmosphere is
preventing snow from reaching the ground, however, as the air
becomes more saturated through the evening, isolated to scattered
light snow showers and flurries could reach the ground across
metro Atlanta between 8 PM and 11 PM and quickly spread south and
eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between 1 AM and
3 AM. Little to no accumulations are expected.
Locust Grove pitcher and shortstop Connor Crisp made the Georgia Dugout Preview’s Metro Atlanta Big 10 list, which recognizes the area’s 10 top high school players ahead of the 2022 baseball season.
Crisp, a senior who has signed with Georgia, also was a first-team, all-state selection in Class AAAAA. He went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
Locust Grove had two other players make the second team in AAAAA — senior pitcher Hudson Spear and senior outfielder Jalin Spicer. The second team also included Ola junior catcher James McGee.
Locust Grove, coming off a 20-12 season, earned a No. 6 state ranking by the publication.
In GIAA, the AAAA All-State Team featured Strong Rock Christian senior infielder Isaiah Pou and senior pitcher Zack Wallace. Strong Rock begins the season at No. 4 in the state rankings.