Locust Grove’s Daniel Townsend finished his high school cross country career with a top finish in Saturday’s Class AAAAA state meet in Carrollton.
The senior placed seventh with a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds, helping his team to 13th. He was backed up by teammates Jake Pearson 42nd 17:46 and Emilio Barreto (57th, 18:01).
Union Grove’s boys finished 16th as a team behind Johnny McCarthy 34th (17:42) and Khayri Davis (86th, 18:28).
In AAAAA girls, Union Grove led the way in 10th place thanks to top finishes from Gabby Parsons (18th, 20:31), Carson Brantley (26th, 20:59) and Albany Robinson (91st, 22:56). Locust Grove’s girls were 26th with a good showing from Julie Mink (84th, 22:49), and Stockbridge was close behind in 28th largely because of Carrington Wilson’s 64th-place finish in 22:13.
Strong Rock Christian’s Noah Kilgore also had a nice showing in his final high school race with the senior taking 15th in Class A Private in 17:49. He was backed up by Noah Banks (66th, 19:13) and Jake McDougal (78th, 19:34) as Strong Rock was 15th in the team standings. Strong Rock’s girls were 26th Saturday.
In the AAAA races Friday, Luella’s boys team was 17th and its girls team was 19th. Ethan Sanders (68th, 19:32), Davonte Jackson (81st, 19:47) and Zahyr Kimbrough (99th, 20:11) led the Luella boys. The Lions’ girls got good races from Jaeva Ridley (102nd, 25:58) and Caitlin Webb (104th, 26:11).
Hampton’s boys were 21st behind Dexter Cladd (98th, 20:11), and McDonough’s girls took 25th.
