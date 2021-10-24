LOCUST GROVE — The Luella boys and Hampton girls won the titles at Saturday’s Region 5-AAAA Cross Country Championships at Locust Grove.
McDonough’s Keenan Gray was the 5-AAAA boys individual champion — the sophomore ran a 5K time of 18 minutes, 13 seconds.
Luella took the boys title with 42 points behind the performances of Ethan Sanders (second, 18:16), Devonte Jackson (eighth, 19:19), Zahyr Kimbrough (11th, 19:51), Sayon Watkins (14th, 20:43), Cayden Sutton (15th, 20:43), Khalil Murray (16th, 20:49) and Cobey Smith (17th, 20:50).
Hampton’s boys were second at 49 led by Kameron Elliot (fourth, 18:58), Jacob Jones (ninth, 19:25), Dexter Cladd (10th, 19:32) and Christopher Williams (12th, 20:07).
Gray’s victory helped the McDonough boys to third at 57. He was supported by Josh Parker (seventh, 19:14), Amon McDowell (13th, 20:32) and Trent Herrington (19th, 20:57).
Hampton’s girls won the team title for the first time in school history with 44 points, just two ahead of runner-up Luella. Hampton was led by Paris Thomas (third, 24:27), Savannah White (fifth, 25:55), Hailey Love (sixth, 26:13), Alexa Rubio (14th, 28:22) and Nelly Vivaldo (16th, 28:47).
The Luella girls were second behind Caitlin Webb (fourth, 25:13), Jaeva Ridley (eighth, 26:58), Kameron Noble (ninth, 27:39), Chayce Matthews (12th, 28:06), Natalie Martin (13th, 28:12) and Milanna Simmons (20th, 29:49).
McDonough’s girls took fourth and made state. Its top performers were Tanaysia Francis (seventh, 26:24), Samantha Anderson (10th, 27:48), Teyonna Waldon (11th, 27:54) and Nina Dozier (18th, 29:14).
