Four Henry County standouts, two from Luella and two from Eagle’s Landing, were named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club High School Midseason Team.
Ari Dyson and Evelina Davlakou of the Luella girls earned spots on the team, which features the state’s top basketball players through the season’s midway point. They have led Luella to a 21-3 record (12-0 in Region 5-AAAA) and a No. 1 ranking in Class AAAA.
The boys team features Eagle’s Landing teammates A.J. Barnes and David Thomas. Eagle’s Landing is 21-3 this season (14-0 in 4-AAAAA) with a No. 1 ranking in AAAAA.
