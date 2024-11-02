nclueh2.jpg

Luella's Javon Bowser (1) in action during a 2024 football game against North Clayton.

 Ben Ennis

LOCUST GROVE — Since Luella head coach Craig Coleman took over the football program five years ago, the Lions have been regular visitors to the state playoffs.

On Friday night, Luella punched its ticket back to the postseason with a 35-25, come-from-behind victory over visiting Cedar Grove in the final game of the regular season.

