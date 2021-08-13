By pretty much every measure, Luella’s 2020 high school football season can be considered a success.
Posting only the second winning season in program history, and the first since 2008, has given the Lions every reason to feel good about themselves.
But as much as second-year head coach Craig Coleman wants to encourage the confidence that comes with those good feeling, he also has his eyes cast towards the big picture.
That means following up with another strong season to keep the momentum moving forward.
“What our team will be trying to do at Luella is build a program,” Coleman said. “We’ve had great football players at Luella High School, but we have not built a program, which includes the community and the parents in all the things we want to do.
“The things we’re trying to do are what we try to live by at all schools — competitive excellence, how are you going to respond and mental toughness. When things get tough, those are the things we talk about.”
When things turn tough this season, the Lions will look to leadership from a large class of more than 25 seniors who have worked hard to move the program forward.
Among those returning seniors are Destin Ingram, who will try to shake off an offseason arm injury to bring the same kind of dynamic athleticism that helped him pile up 1,081 yards of total offense and account for 10 touchdowns a year ago, versatile athlete Markelo Green and Jaylen Lester, a stalwart on the offensive line at tackle.
All three have noticed a difference in the atmosphere surrounding the team that last season’s success brought, and none of them want to that enthusiasm and excitement to dissipate.
“This summer has been the best summer out of all my four years (at Luella) just with the new coaching staff and the players we have,” Ingram said during Henry County Schools Fall Sports Media Day last month at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. “Everybody’s focused on our running goal, that’s just being great at their craft and just having the coaches have our backs.”
Underclassmen like junior linebacker Isaiah Brown, last year’s leading tackler with 108 combined tackles and assists, to go with 8½ tackles for loss, 1½ sacks, 3 pass break-ups and 3 caused fumbles, are also working hard to keep the team’s momentum going in 2021.
Senior defensive end Detrique Lawrence (65 tackles, team-best 16 TFLs, 4½ sacks) and fellow seniors Marquise Strickland (61 tackles, 6½ TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs) and Donovan Bradley (36 tackles, 2½ TFLs, 3 INTs) should also contribute heavily to the Luella defense.
