MACON — Luella was literally seconds away from a state championship Wednesday night but an improbable 3-pointer by Marist made the difference.
With just seconds remaining in Wednesday's night's Class AAAA girls basketball state championship game, Luella led Marist 46-43.
But Marist's Avery Fantucci made a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime 46-all.
The game was tied at 50-all at the end of the first overtime period and Fantucci came up again for Marist in the second overtime as she made a basket at the buzzer to give Marist (28-3) a 56-54 victory at the Macon Coliseum.
Fantucci and Lexy Faklaris led Marist with 19 points each. Faklaris also grabbed 14 rebounds.
Luella's Milani Smith led all scorers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Evalina Davlakou and Trinity Layton added 10 each for Luella (27-4).
Luella started the game with an 8-0 run while Marist did not get its first basket until about three minutes left in the first quarter when Faklaris scored.
Luella then took a 10-2 lead with 2:33 remaining thanks to a Trinity Layton basket.
Marist closed out the opening quarter with a 6-2 run as Luella clung to a 12-8 lead.
At the 6:17 mark of the second quarter, Marist's Kate Fletcher made a 3-pointer to cut Luella's advantage to 12-11. About a minute later, Faklaris scored to give Marist a 13-12 lead.
The teams swapped the lead three more times in the second quarter as Luella's Ari Dyson scored with 4:13 remaining to give her team a 14-13 advantage.
With 3:20 remaining, Faklaris scored to give Marist a 15-14 lead but with 2:23 left, Luella reclaimed the lead when Dyson scored to give her team a 16-15 lead.
Luella carried an 18-15 lead into halftime and then went on an 8-0 run in the third to take a 26-17 lead.
At the 3:45 mark of the third, Davlakou made a basket to put Luella up 30-19, its biggest lead of the night.
Marist then outscored Luella 15-4 to cut the lead to 34-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, Fantucci scored a 3-pointer to bring Marist to within 1 (40-39).
In the waning seconds of the fourth, Layton made a basket to put Luella up 46-43.
After the first overtime period, the game was tied at 50-50.
Early in the second overtime period, Smith made a pair of free throws to give Luella a 52-50 lead but Marist tied it with 2:14 remaining when Faklaris made two free throws.
A basket by Smith gave Luella a 54-52 lead with 1:30 to go.
At the 59-second mark, Faklaris made two free throws to tie the game at 54-all.
