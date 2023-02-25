LOCUST GROVE – The Luella girls basketball team didn't just win its Class AAAA second round game against East Forsyth Friday night. It completely dominated with an 89-29 victory.
“We’re not done,” said Luella head coach LaToya Brown. “We’ve done rode this rodeo before so that’s part of it and we’ve been to a few Elite Eights. Of course, we’re excited and happy for our kids, but we understand that the job’s not done.”
Six Luella players scored in double figures, including Milani Smith, who led the way with 18 points.
Arianna Dyson scored 16 and Angel Thomas scored 11. Shelby Lacy, Camryn Berry and Trinity Layton added 10 points each.
Going into Friday’s game, Dyson was averaging 16.2 points, while Berry was averaging 13.6.
While Luella’s offense was firing on all cylinders Friday night, defense and rebounding were also a big part of the game plan.
“We hear so much about our team being so athletic and so on but I have a bunch of kids who have 4.0 GPAs and tonight they showed how smart they are,” Brown said. “Not only are they athletic, but they are young ladies who are very intelligent and smart as well … and we had a game plan and they executed it tonight.”
Luella (22-6) began the game with a 9-0 start and East Forsyth (17-14) didn’t score a basket until five minutes into game. Luella led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter.
“It was key for us to come out and hit first and kind of put pressure on them to score the basketball, so that was definitely a key part of the game … getting off to a quick start,” Brown said.
Luella outscored East Forsyth 26-6 in the second quarter to take a 42-10 lead into halftime. Luella led 75- 17 at the end of the third quarter.
“Right now, we have our minds set on (the state finals in) Macon, so we’re taking it one game at a time,” Brown said. “We knew (East Forsyth) shot the 3 very well and the girls came out and executed. I challenged them to keep them under 35 and they kept them under 35 tonight. I owe them pizza.”
Luella, the Region 5-AAAA champion, has won 11 straight, including a 67-23 victory over Hapeville Charter in the first round of the state playoffs.
Luella will host either Baldwin or Troup County in next week's quarterfinals.
“We are going to enjoy this tonight,” Brown said. “Me and my coaching staff will talk and watch film and put a game play together for whoever we will be playing.”
