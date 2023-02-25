Fhm2JoXXkAAnaru.jpeg

Luella's girls basketball team poses for a photo.

 Ty Freeman

LOCUST GROVE – The Luella girls basketball team didn't just win its Class AAAA second round game against East Forsyth Friday night. It completely dominated with an 89-29 victory.

“We’re not done,” said Luella head coach LaToya Brown. “We’ve done rode this rodeo before so that’s part of it and we’ve been to a few Elite Eights. Of course, we’re excited and happy for our kids, but we understand that the job’s not done.”

