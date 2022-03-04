FORT VALLEY — The third time truly is a charm for Luella girls head coach LaToya Brown and her girls basketball team as the Lions beat Baldwin 62-53 Friday afternoon to advance to the Class AAAA state championship game.
"This is our first time going to the finals and third time getting to the Final Four," Brown said after her team's victory in the semifinals at Fort Valley State University.
Luella (27-3) will play Marist in the state finals in Macon on March 9 at 5 p.m. Marist beat Pickens 38-35 Friday night at Fort Valley.
"It's just a blessing," Brown said. "God is good and we've been saying that all season, just staying positive and it's just an amazing feeling. I'm kind of speechless."
Luella led the entire game and began the first quarter with a 10-1 run.
"It was huge," Brown said of getting off to a good start. "Hats off to Baldwin, a very young group, a talented group. They played very hard, a special group of kids I'm sure, so it was important for us to go out and hit first. It was very important for us in this game to come out and give everything we had those first three minutes of the game and we preached that to the kids all week...and they were able to do that."
Luella led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and went on a 6-0 run to lead 16-7 at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter.
With 3:31 remaining in the second quarter, Evelina Davlakou scored a basket to put Luella up 22-10, its biggest lead up to that point.
Baldwin cut the lead to 22-15 but a 3-pointer by Mya Beasley and a basket by Cam Berry gave Luella a 27-15 advantage late in the second quarter.
The Lions led 27-17 at the half.
With 1:54 remaining in the third quarter, Luella claimed its biggest lead of the game when Tamya Stevenson made a free throw for a 43-24 lead.
Baldwin went on an 8-2 run to end the quarter and cut the lead to 45-32.
Smith led Luella with 15 points, 10 of which came in the third quarter. Davlakou added 14, Trinity Layton 13, and Arianna Dyson 10.
Brown credited her coaching staff with working with players so different girls are able to step up at different times during the games and "having enough kids prepared and ready to go. That's hats off to my coaching staff and the all the hard work they have put in just training and player development."
Baldwin (26-3) was led by Tamia Smith with 15 points.
Luella, the Region 5-AAAA champion, beat Central-Carrollton 90-25 in the first round, Thomas County Central 71-42 in the second round and Carver-Columbus 78-61 in the quarterfinals.
