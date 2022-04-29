The Luella girls and Hampton boys were runner-up finishers in the Region 5-AAAA Track and Field Championships at Hampton.
Luella’s girls finished with 170 points, finishing only behind Fayette County’s 215. McDonough’s girls took third at 64.
In the boys division, Fayette County (194) was first, followed by runner-up Hampton (130), third-place Luella (96) and fourth-place McDonough (91).
Hampton’s individual region champions were LaSalle Hewlett (boys 100, 10.83 seconds and 200, 22.41), Cameron Goggins (boys long jump, 20 feet, 11 inches and triple jump, 45-3) and Brandon Bogle (boys shot put, 44-1 1/2). Hampton also won the boys 400 relay (42.70).
McDonough got first-place finishes from Josh Parker (boys 110 hurdles, 16.61), Richard Baugh (boys high jump, 6-2), Nicholas Wright (boys discus, 130-7) and Nina Dozier (girls long jump, 17-4).
Luella’s event winners were Davonte Jackson (boys 300 hurdles, 40.59), Taylor Thomas (girls 400, 1:00.66), JaBresha Palmer (girls 800, 2:24.68) and Jaeva Ridley (girls 300 hurdles, 48.92). Luella also won the boys 800 relay (1:29.77), the girls 1,600 relay (4:06.56) and the girls 3,200 relay (11:03.24).
