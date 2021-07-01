BASKETBALL: Luella girls, Mundy’s Mill boys split night

Luella's Imani McNeal, left, fights for the ball against Mundy’s Mill during a 2018-19 game.

 Ben Ennis

Luella grad Imani McNeal has committed to the University of Detroit Mercy women’s basketball program.

McNeal averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season at South Georgia Tech. The 5-foot-6 guard played previously at Ranger College.

