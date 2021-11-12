DEKALB, Ill. – Luella grad Justin Guest’s goal with less than 15 minutes to play gave the No. 3-seed Georgia State men’s soccer team a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed and No. 14-ranked West Virginia in the semifinal of the MAC Championship on Thursday afternoon.
It was Guest’s fifth goal of the year, tied for the second-most on the team, and sends Georgia State (12-5) into the MAC Championship Game on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Panthers will play either No. 1 seed Northern Illinois or No. 4 seed Bowling Green. It also marks the seventh straight year that Georgia State has reached the championship game of a conference tournament.
Georgia State topped a ranked opponent for the eighth time in program history and the second time this year after defeating No. 13 Akron 3-1 earlier in October. The win marked the sixth-highest ranked opponent that GSU has ever defeated on the pitch and the first time defeating two ranked opponents in the same year.
Guest’s goal came in the 76th minute off a pass from All-MAC Second Team member Ross Finnie.
All-MAC First Team goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg was only credited with one save, but faced eight shots and provide the heroics in goal with multiple other deflections while also having a bit of luck as West Virginia (11-3-4) had multiple shots go off the posts and crossbar.
