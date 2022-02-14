Luella grad Kamya Hollingshed, a redshirt sophomore at South Georgia Technical College, was named Monday as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The 5-foot-7 guard earned the latest honor after averaging 19.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists the previous week for the Jets, who are ranked 12th in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll. Hollingshed averages 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals for the season.
It is the second time this season Hollingshed has won the award.
