Luella grad Kamya Hollingshed, a redshirt sophomore at South Georgia Technical College, was named Most Valuable Player for her team during a recent season-ending awards banquet at the Americus school.
Hollingshed earned Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association All-Region and All-Academic honors this past season. The 5-foot-7 guard came back from ACL tears in both knees during her time at South Georgia Tech.
“Kamya is an inspiration and I know the hard work and dedication that she put in to come back after two injuries, which could have ended her career,” SGTC head women’s coach James Frey said. “We wouldn’t have won 27 games this season without Kamya Hollingshed and her 3-point shooting in the Gulf Coast overtime game. She hit 105 3-pointers this season and did all that we needed her to do as a player and leader.”
