Henry County athletes earned three of the top five individual awards on the All-Region 5-AAAA Football Team, voted on by the region’s coaches.
Luella defensive lineman Isaiah Mitchell was the Defensive Player of the Year, and teammate Garrison Rippa, a kicker and punter, was selected as the Special Teams Player of the Year. Mitchell and Rippa are both seniors.
The Athlete of the Year honor went to McDonough sophomore quarterback Terrell Riley.
Luella also had quarterback Vinson Berry, wide receivers J’Marius Johnson and Markelo Green, offensive lineman Jaylen Lester, defensive lineman Tyler Moore, linebackers Isaiah Brown and Detrique Lawrence and defensive back Destin Ingram on the all-region first team.
In addition to Riley, McDonough had the following first-team all-region selections — wide receiver Erin Green, kicker Jaredt Tapia, defensive lineman Nicholas Wright and linebacker Andrew Martin. Hampton’s fiirst-team all-region players were offensive lineman Brandon Bogle and defensive backs Cameron Goggins and Hunter Hensley.
Luella’s second-team honorees were running back Jaden Coleman, tight end Ronnel Johnson, defensive lineman Tremaine Hall and defensive back Marquise Strickland. Hampton’s second-team picks were quarterback Conner Tolley, wide receiver Jeray Greene, offensive lineman Jonathan Cook, kicker Bryson Barton, defensive linemen Jevon Lewis and Jayden Lang and linebacker Reuben Johnson. McDonough put eight players on the second team — running back Jaquan Billings, wide receiver JaCorry Jackson, offensive linemen Christian Ellington and Tykorian Martin, defensive lineman Elijah Barber, linebacker Terry Lemon, defensive back Amorion Battle and punter Nicholas Wright.
The honorable mention list featured Hampton’s Kevin Lukiri, Newton Lindsay, Omari James, Crishaun Kindle, Paris Rivers, Tyrone Tumblin and Nasir Gordon, Luella’s Michael Rachel, Donovan Bradley, Mychel Metcalfe, Ryan Smith, Dayveon Curry and Nigel Porter and McDonough’s George Tharpe, Richard Baugh, Jonathan Dozier and Kobe Garner.
