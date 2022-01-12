Luella guard Evelina Davlakou is among the nominees for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games, scheduled for March 29 in Chicago.
A total of 760 boys and girls nationwide earned the nomination.
Davlakou, a senior, has signed with the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) women’s basketball program. She averages 14.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals.
