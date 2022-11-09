...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Luella senior Jace Jackson signed Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Panthers college softball program.
A three-sport athlete for Luella, Jackson will join the Pitt softball program after compiling a career batting average of .680 with 71 hits, 17 home runs and a .684 on-base percentage. A member of the Tennessee Mojo Danley, the infielder is the 26th-ranked player among the 2023 recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball.
Jackson has received multiple honors for her performance on the field, including being a two-time Region 5-AAAAA Player of the Year in 2020 and 2022, three-time First Team All-Region member, 2021 Gold Glove honoree, 2020 Offensive Player of the Year and 2019 MVP.
Off the field, Jackson received the 2021 Humanitarian Citizenship Award and the 2021 Bronze Scholar Award, holding the third-highest grade point average at Luella.
“Jace Jackson is the smooth firecracker of the class,” said Pitt head coach Jodi Hermanek. “We are really excited to add her quick hands, range and overall natural defensive abilities to our middle infield. Jace’s speed on the left-side, paired with her power, is going to be an awesome fire to the offense.”