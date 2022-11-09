Screen Shot 2022-11-09 at 5.53.21 PM.png

Jace Jackson

 Pitt Softball

Luella senior Jace Jackson signed Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Panthers college softball program. 

A three-sport athlete for Luella, Jackson will join the Pitt softball program after compiling a career batting average of .680 with 71 hits, 17 home runs and a .684 on-base percentage. A member of the Tennessee Mojo Danley, the infielder is the 26th-ranked player among the 2023 recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball.

