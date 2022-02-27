Woodland’s boys basketball team defeated New Manchester 59-49 Saturday, advancing to the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals.
Mason Lewis led the victory with 26 points, and Christian Watkins scored 13.
The Wolfpack's quarterfinal matchup next week is at Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.