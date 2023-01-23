GettyImages-1458094140.jpg

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Hershel McGriff, Matt Kenseth, and Kirk Shelmerdine pose for a photo following the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C.

 Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR

CHARLOTTE — On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of the stock car racing’s premier division, one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful modern-era crew chiefs and a driver who competed in NASCAR events during seven different decades as the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. 

Matt Kenseth, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion; Kirk Shelmerdine, who guided Dale Earnhardt Sr. to four Cup titles; and Hershel McGriff, who won four Cup races in 1954 and competed in NASCAR racing in 2018 at age 90 were inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in the Crown Ballroom. 

