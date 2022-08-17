Stout defense powered the Georgia Elite Sports Academy Stallions’ 10-and-under and 8-and-under youth football teams to the championship in last weekend’s PSI Georgia Gridiron Classic in Savannah.
Both of the McDonough-based teams won three games in the tournament without allowing a point.
The 10-and-under Stallions won a thrilling championship game 6-0 on a last-second touchdown against 5th Quarter Athletics. They won their three tournament games by a combined score of 31-0.
The 8-and-under Stallions won the title game 14-0, and outscored their opponents 40-0 in the three-game span.
Members of the 10-and-under team are Andre Carter Jr., Vincent Alcaraz, Adyn Brown, Jhame Marina, Dezmond Akins, Elijah Greene, Rashad Giles, Deshawn Jackson, Riley Waithe, Roderick English, Jayden Torres, Christian Gullap, Christopher Holsey, Terry Martin, Jayden Williams, Colin Francis, Roquerrius Duffy, Braxton Bynam, Elijah Perry, Hardy King Wilson and DeMarcus Graham Jr. The team is coached by Corey Booker, Roderick English, Terry Martin, Bobby Bynam, Kristopher Williams and Benjamin Greene.
Members of the 8-and-under team are Emery Parker, Alonzo Smith-Edwards, Brandon Smith, Terrance Mayes, Marcus Oliver, Roland English, Sanjay English, Ashton Murdaugh, Sean Osborne, Zyan Wilson, Bobby Rucker, Avery Bostic, King Wallace, Cardell Henry, Marwan Smith, Caiden Clark, Damiro Davis, Jy’Sir Smith, Cayden Carter, Synceer Whitehead, Zachery Holmes, Jaiden Brown, Christopher Volcy, Charly Wilson and Harrison Bailey. The team is coached by Xavier Roberson, Cliff Wyatt, Eric Landry, Alonzo Smith-Edwards, Brandon Smith and Jerome Smith.
