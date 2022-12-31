...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Keenan Gray (11) of McDonough in action at the Chuck Miller Holiday Classic.
The McDonough Warhawks boys basketball team won all three of its games at the annual Chuck Miller Holiday Classic.
First, the Warhawks defeated Pine Forest High School from Pensacola, Fla., 82-35.
Amon McDowell led all scorers with 25 points. Avante Nichols contributed 12 points and Nigel Thomas added 10 points.
In Day 2 of the Classic, McDonough defeated Upson-Lee 80-63. All five starters scored in double figures. Da’Avion Thomas led with 24 points, while teammates Keenan Gray (15 points), McDowell (13 points), Nigel Thomas (11 points) and Nichols (10 points) also contributed in the win.
Day 3 of the Chuck Miller Holiday Classic ended with McDonough defeating Marietta 79-39. Gray led the Warhawks with 14 points, Da’Avion Thomas and McDowell added 11 points each.
At the conclusion of the Classic, McDowell was named Player of the Week for McDonough High School.