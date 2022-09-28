Although Rusty Strawn has been playing golf for more than 50 years, there’s little question that the most memorable golf experiences of his life happened in early September.

On Sept. 1, Strawn — a fifth-generation native of McDonough — defeated fellow Georgian Doug Hanzel to win the 67th U.S. Senior Amateur championship at The Kittanset Club in Marion, Massachusetts, and nine days later he won the 60th Canadian Men’s Senior Championship at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

