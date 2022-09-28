Although Rusty Strawn has been playing golf for more than 50 years, there’s little question that the most memorable golf experiences of his life happened in early September.
On Sept. 1, Strawn — a fifth-generation native of McDonough — defeated fellow Georgian Doug Hanzel to win the 67th U.S. Senior Amateur championship at The Kittanset Club in Marion, Massachusetts, and nine days later he won the 60th Canadian Men’s Senior Championship at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.
“It’s been a remarkable and amazing last couple of weeks, something that was totally unexpected,” said Strawn, 59, who began playing golf at the age of 7 with his father at Green Valley Golf Club in McDonough. “Obviously, winning the United States Senior Amateur Championship is the pinnacle of senior golf. And I was very fortunate the week after that to win the Canadian Senior Amateur Championship.”
Although capturing major tournaments back to back may defy expectations, Strawn — who had previously won a number of state and regional titles, as a junior Mid-Amateur and senior player — made sure he was ready to hit the senior circuit when he turned 55.
“I started preparing for senior golf when I was in my late 40s,” said Strawn, CEO of Strawn & Co. Insurance in McDonough. “I hired a personal trainer (and) I’d always had a swing coach and I also worked with a mental coach…By the time I turned 55 I felt I was prepared to start playing a lot of state, regional and national events.”
Playing in just his third U.S. Senior Amateur, Strawn’s fitness turned out to be a factor as he played 10 rounds of golf in eight days.
“It’s obviously a very long week,” said Strawn, who played on a state championship team in high school at McDonough Christian Academy, now known as Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, and played three years at Georgia Southern. “I got there on a Wednesday and played two practice rounds and then I played two stroke-play qualifying medal rounds and among 156 players, I qualified eighth. We went into match play at that point, and the top 64 enter match play and then you’ve got six matches to reach the finals.”
Strawn said he and Hanzel, who is one of Georgia’s most decorated senior amateur golfers, are familiar foes.
“We’ve played a lot against each other,” said Strawn, who bested Hanzel 3-and-2 to win the championship. “He’s had success against me and I’ve had some success against him. I knew it was going to be a battle, for sure.”
Asked how it felt after winning his first major Senior championship, Strawn said, “I was relieved beyond comprehension. It’s so long. You’re over there for eight straight days and playing at least 18 holes and sometimes 36 holes a day, so after that eight days you’re exhausted. I was in very good condition and you have to be to have a high level of endurance to play that much golf in an eight-day span.”
After the U.S. Senior Amateur, Strawn said he came home for two days “to get clean clothes and do some paperwork at the office” and he was off again, this time to Canada.
“On Saturday morning I left for Alberta,” he said. “I played a practice round on Sunday and Monday and then went into a 72-hole stroke play event. I led after the first day, was in second after the second day, led after the third day and ended up winning by three shots. I shot a 72 on the final 18 and finished 5-under.”
Strawn’s victories earned him a 10-year exemption for both tournaments and he said he planned to defend his titles at both tournaments next year. In the meantime, he’ll represent the Georgia State Golf Association in early October when the state’s top 12 senior amateurs and top 12 Mid-Amateurs square off for the Billy Peters Cup at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville.
And in November, he’ll play in the East West Matches tournament (pitting the top six senior amateur golfers west and east of the Mississippi River) at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.
A two-time all-conference player at Georgia Southern and the GSFA Mid-Amateur champion at the age of 29, Strawn stepped away from the links for nearly 15 years to raise a family (he and his wife Jennifer celebrated their 34th anniversary in September and have three grown daughters) and grow his business. He returned to competitive golf in his early 50s and is adamant about maintaining equilibrium in his life and his game.
“I enjoy the balance that I have right now,” he said. “I still enjoy working and I’m fortunate it allows me some free time to do both. When I go to these events, I normally take Jennifer, so not only will I play in a tournament but we’ll also use a couple of days for sight-seeing. It’s not just hitting balls all day long. We hit the ground running and try to visit local spots, which makes it fun. She caddied for me the last three rounds of the Canadian Amateur Championship and did a fantastic job.”
After an unforgettable summer of championship golf, Strawn admits he still has to occasionally pinch himself when he recalls what he’s done.
“Any time you win a national championship, that’s the pinnacle of a career, but to win two national championships is beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. “I still wake up in the middle of the night and wonder, ‘Did I really do that?’ It’s such a blessing.”
