LOCUST GROVE — The McDonough Warhawks earned their first victory of the high school football season with a dominating 43-7 victory over the Locust Grove Wildcats on Friday.
Warhawks second-year head coach Rodney Cofield was proud of his team's win, but he is looking for more discipline on offense and defense as it heads into the next game.
"I think it was the hype with it being the first game of the year," Cofield said of self-inflicted penalties. "I think we were overconfident. so I had to talk to them, settle them down and help them play better football."
The Warhawks received the opening kickoff and finished their opening drive with a 15-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Launtae Dewberry. The PAT was no good and the Warhawks lead 6-0 with 10:03 to go in the first quarter.
The Wildcats responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown by Nikhai Daniel giving them their first lead of the night at 7-6 as the Wildcat student section went crazy.
Warhawks running back and kick returner Jaquan Billings countered with a 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to make the score 12-7.
"That's a heartbreaker if you're sitting in the stands watching that," Cofield said when asked about Billings return. "That's how you want to see your guys respond."
Momentum went back to the Warhawks as they led 12-7 with 9:34 to go in the first quarter.
The Warhawks never looked back and the defense shut out the Wildcats' offense in the game.
Warhawks defensive lineman Elijah Barber sacked Wildcats quarterback Matthew McAlister for a safety to lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Warhawks added two touchdowns in the second quarter. Daniel rushed in the end zone for a one yard score making the score 21-7. With 2:27 remaining in the half, Warhawks quarterback Terrell Riley threw a 17-yard touchdown to receiver Glenn Forshee III.
The Warhawks led 28-7 at the half and built on their lead in the second half.
As impressive as the game was for the Warhawks, Cofield is glad for next week's bye before facing Union Grove at home on September 4.
"We have to get healthy first," Cofield said. "Condition, condition, condition is key."
