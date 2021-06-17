McDonough resident C.J. Robertson’s young baseball career is off to an impressive start.
The 11-year-old, who attends Tussahaw Elementary School, has been invited to the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series’ Champions Cup as a member of the Southeast Team. His success as a shortstop and pitcher during the spring and summer travel ball season earned an invitation to the June 29-July 1 Team USA Trials, which are held in Cary, N.C.
Robertson, who trains with former MLB players Julius Gaines and Tim Battle Jr., was named to the 2021 Perfect Game Southeast Georgia/Florida Showdown All-Tournament Team after hitting .333 and pitching six innings with a 0.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts. In the 2021 11U Perfect Game Southeast World Series, he earned all-tournament honors after hitting .444 and pitching five innings with a 0.17 ERA. He also was all-tournament in the AC Sports Battle at the Shipyard, where he hit .500 and had a 1.01 ERA in eight innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.