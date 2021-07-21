McDonough resident Caden Borcherding was one of three Georgians selected for the inaugural 11U Select Baseball Festival, a Perfect Game event.
The festival, scheduled for Sept. 8 at TOP Chops East Cobb Complex in Marietta, features baseball-related activities, as well as work with the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund, which seeks to remove economic barriers that stand between kids in underserved communities and participation in baseball and softball.
Players in the festival will interact with children from Slater Elementary, part of Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, in addition to raising money for the school.
