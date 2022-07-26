McDonough resident Caden Borcherding, an Ola Middle student, was selected for the third annual 12U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 14 at noon at the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, and provides participants with baseball-related activities as well as philanthropy work ahead of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.