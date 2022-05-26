Although he’s endured some considerable medical hardship in the past 12 months, McDonough resident Glen Coryell just keeps on rolling.
Coryell, 53, was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, which slowed him slightly in his pursuit of bowling, his favorite participation sport. But the Mississippi native is now on the mend, competing in late April with his team “Cancer Sucks” (one of seven such teams) at the 118th United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Las Vegas.
And, more importantly, after arriving back home in Henry County, he completed his final chemotherapy treatment in early May and has received encouraging reports.
“I had my last chemo treatment on Cinco de Mayo,” said Coryell, who works as a project manager for a Fayette County-based custom homebuilder and does high-end remodeling on the side. “My doctors feel very confident that everything is taken care of. I’ll have a CT scan in June to verify everything, but all the numbers and screenings and everything else looked perfect to the oncologist, so I’m not expecting anything else and I feel good.”
There’s not much question that Coryell — who has recorded a trio of perfect games, the last one coming in 2020 — lives to bowl and bowls to live.
“I never let it stop me,” he said. “My oncologist told me to stay as active as possible, so I only missed a couple of months in November and December when I had surgery to remove a portion of my colon. After that, I went straight back to it. They encouraged me to stay active.
“Bowling was something I could always look forward to. Rather than sit around and do nothing all the time, it occupied my time and occupied my mind. I’ve got hundreds of friends that bowl and being around them and receiving support from those people really helped me mentally to deal with things and sometimes just forget about it. Being able to go bowl was an escape.”
At the Open Championships, Coryell was able to team with his daughter Allysen (who is on the bowling team at University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky) and turned in some impressive numbers, including a near-perfect game.
“I was tickled pink to be in Las Vegas,” said Coryell, whose wife Toni is also a bowler but was cheering on the sidelines in Las Vegas. “It was the first time Allysen and I bowled together in a tournament of that size. It was great to bowl with my daughter, especially at nationals.
“The first day I did very well and almost shot a 300 — I had 10 in a row and then a seven and a spare for a 287. The chemo zaps the energy out of you, so on the second day I was pretty worn out. I didn’t do as well on the second day, but I was decent. I was just happy to be there and to be there with my daughter and all my friends.”
Growing up in a military family that was frequently on the move, Coryell said he didn’t pick up bowling until about 15 years ago when he took his daughters Madissen and Alleyson to the lanes at Fun Bowl of Henry County.
“We had two daughters who were home-schooled and we were looking for different activities to do, and my wife, who bowled when she was younger, suggested it,” said Coryell, who rolls two nights a week and carries a 214 average. “From being at the bowling alley all the time with them, I thought I’d try it myself and I just gradually got into it more and more and more because my girls were so involved in it.”
After competing in the 2019 Open Championship, Coryell had plans to return the next year, but COVID changed those plans in more ways than one.
“The 2020 Open was cancelled because of COVID and I was really looking forward to 2021,” he said. But three weeks before that trip I got COVID pneumonia and was hospitalized for four days at Piedmont Henry that cancelled my trip.”
In a twist that famed ironic author O. Henry might have devised in one of his short stories, Coryell is alive today only because he was a COVID victim.
“While I was in the hospital my doctor suggested I have a colonoscopy because I’m in my 50s,” he said. “There were no signs, no clues, no warnings, nothing. It was supposed to be a routine colonoscopy but it didn’t end up being routine. They ended up finding a cancerous polyp in my colon.
“That’s the part of the story I always tell people — COVID actually ended up saving my life, my oncologist told me. If I hadn’t gotten COVID, would I have gone in for a colonoscopy? No, I’m a hard-headed guy and had no symptoms and didn’t see a reason to go. He basically told me that if I had waited another year it may have been too late and they wouldn’t have been able to do anything with it. So luckily, I caught COVID.”
Coryell said he was hoping to return to the Open Championship in 2023 with his friends from the “Cancer Sucks” teams, but his daughter’s college graduation is likely to force an audible.
“We do have that plan to return to nationals but I’m not sure if we’ll be able to go with our normal big group,” he said. “Every year the big group goes on a specific weekend and have been doing that for 25 years. We just found out that weekend is the same weekend Allysen will be graduating from college. So we still plan on going and representing the ‘Cancer Sucks’ team, but we may take our own little team at a different time.”
And one thing is for certain — Glen Coryell has plenty of frames left in him.
“I will absolutely continue bowling,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.