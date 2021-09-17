USA Baseball announced Thursday the 72 athletes selected from the 2021 National Team Identification Series for its 2022 national team programming.
The players were chosen after the NTIS Champions Cup at the National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
McDonough resident Caden Borcherding, a catcher and infielder, was one of the 13U/14U Athlete Development Program invitees.
